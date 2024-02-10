CALGARY
Calgary

    • Snow Rodeo set to dazzle Calgary with men’s and women’s finals Saturday night

    The men's and women's finals of the Snow Rodeo start at 7 p.m. at WinSport Saturday night (Photo: X@WinSport) The men's and women's finals of the Snow Rodeo start at 7 p.m. at WinSport Saturday night (Photo: X@WinSport)
    Some of the best snowboarders in the world are shredding the half pipe at Canada’s Olympic Park.

    It’s the FIS Snowbird Halfpipe World Cup.

    Qualifying runs took place Friday. Saturday night, the men’s and women’s finals go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by an award ceremony.

