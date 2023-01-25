Snow showers, freezing rain potential in Calgary heading into Friday

Viewer Hugh in Canmore captured this shot of Cascade Mountain. Viewer Hugh in Canmore captured this shot of Cascade Mountain.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says

Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina