Snow Thursday but first, warm temperatures and windy conditions Tuesday

We have quite a range of weather through these next few days.

Tuesday will come with warm temperatures and windy conditions.

Expect 7 C as the sun rises just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, temperatures will soar into the mid-teens.

This is why some city-owned golf courses in Calgary will open Dec. 5.

It will be gusty though.

In Calgary, gusts will pick up to 30 and even 50 km/h at times.

For some communities south of Calgary, such as Lethbridge to Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass, gusts up to 100 km/h are possible until Tuesday night.

Here is the breakdown for Tuesday in Calgary:

We hold on to some warmth on Wednesday with a high of 8 C.

Then, by Wednesday night, we get into the chance of snow that will carry into Thursday.

Preliminary amounts are looking like two to five centimetres of snow (similar to the last couple of bursts of snow in YYC).

I will keep you posted as we get closer.

Golf courses are open in December and the geese are sticking around to enjoy the mild weather.

Certainly, an unusual fall here in Calgary.

Here is a great pic from Angie Jack from her walk on Monday in Fish Creek Park.