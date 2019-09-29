CALGARY – A snowfall warning has been issued for Calgary on Sunday morning as a storm is expected to continue through the day, resulting in accumulations between 15 to 25 centimetres in the city.

Environment Canada issued the advisory at about 4:30 a.m., saying heavy snow is expected to continue in Calgary and will proceed north and northwest through the day.

The agency says the snowfall is expected to stop sometime Monday afternoon.

Drivers in the City of Calgary are advised to adjust your driving with the weather as many roads and highways are slippery and difficult to navigate given the conditions.

A number of crashes have also been reported throughout the city, including a five-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail late Saturday evening.

The storm is also causing problems at the Calgary International Airport, where just over a dozen departing flights have been cancelled so far.

Warnings are also in place for a number of other communities in southern Alberta, but the very southwestern portion of Alberta is expected to get the worst of it, as nearly 100 centimetres of snow is predicted to fall in that area.