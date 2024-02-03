CALGARY
Calgary

    • Snowfall warning issued for southern Alberta, including Okotoks, Canmore, Bassano area

    A snowfall warning was issued by Environment Canada for parts of southern Alberta Saturday. (File photo) A snowfall warning was issued by Environment Canada for parts of southern Alberta Saturday. (File photo)
    A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of southern Alberta by Environment Canada.

    Heavy snowfall in the area of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected to fall in parts of southern Alberta this weekend.

    Rain is expected to change to snow Saturday afternoon and continue overnight and into Sunday, with the heaviest accumulations expected to be south of a line from Canmore to Okotoks to Bassano.

    Snow is forecast to end Sunday night.

    Visibility is expected to deteriorate as rapidly accumulating snow will make driving conditions challenging over some locations.

