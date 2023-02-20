Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta

Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada expected "widespread, long duration snowfall" would sweep from the Jasper National Park region toward the southernmost sections of the province.

The agency is predicting 15 to 25 cm of snow will have hit the city by Tuesday evening.

City of Calgary crews began clearing priority roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive, and taking measures to improve traction ahead of the snow.

"Crews are working on major routes and will focus on these routes as snow continues to fall," said City of Calgary Roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy. "Leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go, and ensure you are prepared before you head out."

As of 4:30 a.m., the following areas are under snowfall warnings:

Winter storm warnings, where blowing snow and snow accumulations of up to 40 cm were expected, were in place for:

Motorists are encouraged to pack emergency supplies and to expect reduced visibility and slick conditions on roads and highways.

Visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta for the latest updates on weather warnings in the province.



