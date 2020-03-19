CALGARY -- Management at a southeast Calgary mall have issued a warning to staff, but are not closing the shopping centre, after an employee was diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News, management of Southcentre Mall confirmed they had been notified of the diagnosis of a worker at one of its retailers. Officials have not disclosed which store employed the worker but confirm the outlet has been closed to the public.

"We are working closely with local public health authorities to ensure our shopping centre is safe for our customers and employees and have followed all of their directions regarding appropriate responses and remedial cleaning procedures," said management in the March 19 statement.

"The affected retailer remains closed. Tenants and employees have been notified, and customers that may have been in contact with the affected employee are being contacted. Upon the advice of public health, the centre remains open and operating."

Mall management continues to monitor the situation and additional precautionary measures — including escalated cleaning procedures and adding more hand sanitizer stations — have been taken.

Mall staff were notified of the worker's diagnosis on Wednesday night by email.