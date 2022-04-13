Southcentre Mall to showcase work of Ukrainian artist in fundraiser to help displaced families

Southcentre Mall is celebrating World Art Day with a few Easter eggs unlike any other you're likely to come across this weekend.

The mall is bringing in local Ukrainian artist Daena Diduck to paint a number of eggs, which will then be auctioned off with the proceeds going to Ukrainian Canadian Social Services (UCSS).

Creating work in the traditional pysanky style of Easter egg artwork that originated in Ukraine, the event will kick off World Art Day on Friday.

Visitors will be able to examine five huge, oversized eggs ranging from three to six feet tall, which will be on exhibition in Centre Court through April 30 during mall hours.

All the eggs will be painted by Diduck with help from other local artists, before being auctioned to raise money for UCSS, a charitable organization that is currently involved in helping displaced families arriving from Ukraine to settle in Alberta.

All the eggs will be painted by Diduck with help from other local artists, before being auctioned to raise money for UCSS, a charitable organization that is currently involved in helping displaced families arriving from Ukraine to settle in Alberta.

A similar fundraiser will be held at Southcentre's sister mall in Edmonton, Kingsway, and together the two malls hope to raise over $15,000.

“At Southcentre, we care deeply for both our local community and our global community,” said Southcentre marketing manager Alexandra Velosa. “We are thrilled to be able to showcase the beautiful traditions of Ukraine through this art initiative while also raising awareness and funds for the growing need to support Ukrainians here at home, as well as abroad.”

EASTER SUNDAY

On Sunday, Southcentre is partnering with Autism Calgary to stage a sensory-friendly Easter, allowing children to visit a number of Easter-themed activity stations in a quiet, supportive environment ahead of opening hours.

To make it more memorable, visitors will be able to take photos of their child with the Easter bunny.

There will be a staggered entrance, to keep lineups to a minimum, dimmed lighting and no music.

Up to 50 families can sign up to attend online.

The initiative is in part a response to the overwhelming popularity of Southcentre's sensory-friendly Halloween and Christmas events.

“Creating space for inclusive, community-minded events is an important and valued component of our culture and we are delighted to be introducing this new program for families in celebration of the Easter season,” said Velosa. “We hope to lead by example and inspire our community to consider how we can work together to embrace and promote inclusivity all year round.”

Creating work in the traditional pysanky style of Easter egg artwork that originated in Ukraine, the event will kick off World Art Day on Friday.

For additional information about Easter at Southcentre, please visit www.southcentremall.com.