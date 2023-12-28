Southern Alberta girl injured in coyote attack

**Warning the details and images in this story may be disturbing to some readers**

A family from Brooks, Alta., says their daughter is lucky to have avoided more serious injuries after she was attacked and bitten several times by a coyote.

The Nyberg family was on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 when they stopped near Suffield to let their 10-year-old daughter Hailey go the bathroom.

When the girl was away from her parents, a coyote approached her and snapped its jaws on her leg.

"There was something that ran towards me," Hailey told CTV News. "I thought it was a dog, but it was a coyote.

"I screamed as loud as I could – (it) tried to drag me into the field."

Hailey's father and mother came to help and managed to scare the animal away, but not before Hailey received a number of bites.

"I ended up chasing the coyote further into the ditch so I could get around the vehicle," said Hailey's father Dustin.

"Then (it) just hung out right beside the vehicle."

Hailey was taken to hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She's expected to make a full recovery.

Hailey Nyberg is recovering after she was attacked by a coyote during a break while driving in southern Alberta on Dec. 26, 2023. (Supplied)

Hailey's mother Alysha said it's an important reminder for anyone travelling at night.

"People need to make sure they are aware of their surroundings and stuff because you don't know where (coyotes) are."

The Nybergs say they are grateful for the help provided by paramedics and other emergency officials.