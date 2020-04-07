TABER, ALTA. -- A 20-year-old Alberta man has been charged with mischief following an online prank based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taber RCMP arrested and charged the suspect with mischief after they say he and a number of others were tampering with products inside a store in the community.

A witness caught the group in the act of licking a number of the products, police say.

The store manager was immediately notified about the incident and took appropriate steps, including removing all packaged items and sanitizing the area.

The suspect was arrested following a brief investigation. Police released him on a promise to appear in court in July.

Officials say the motive of the prank was to participate in what some people are calling the "COVID Challenge" on the popular video app TikTok.