LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout southern Alberta, small business owners in the region are preparing for the worst as the province has declared a state of public health emergency.

Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced new safety measures on social distancing as recommended by provincial health authorities, including a ban on organized gatherings of more than 50 people.

"I recognize these measures will have a profound impact on the lives of Albertans,” said Kenney. “But they are frankly necessary in the face of this growing pandemic."

But for small business owners, the new safety precautions affect their livelihoods as much as they do their health.

“We'll be focusing on the future,” said Jamie Ellacott, Lethbridge Gymnastic Academy Head Coach & Co-owner. “We have some fundraising initiatives and we'll be focused on summer programming, because hopefully we'll be open in July and August.”

Small businesses build a sense of community in neighborhoods, and Andrea Seright, who co-owns the gym, hopes Lethbridge residents will continue to rally around her as they have done since opening their gym over a year ago.

“We are hoping that families and our community that we have created here will continue with their monthly fees as long as they are able to assist us,” she explained.

Prior to the declaration of the state of emergency, Ellacott did everything he could to make sure his gym was clean and sanitized.

“We are following all government regulations and recommendations at this time,” he explained. “We have doubled down our efforts of sanitizing every surface in our gym, all the mats, walls, door handles, things that get touched frequently.”

Trying to stay afloat is another concern for the couple, who have four children under the age of 14. Schools have been forced to close as a safety precaution to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The couple has to rely on their ingenuity to keep their children safe

“We have some flexibility in our schedule when our classes aren't running, and having a 14-year old at home, he is able to watch the kids sometimes,” explained the mother.

Anyone who feels they might be infected by COVID-19 must call Health Link 811 to get triaged prior going to an emergency room.