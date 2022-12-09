Speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule, Canmore's Connor Howe wins silver in Calgary
Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload.
The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary.
Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing.
In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare.
"It keeps me motivated," Blondin said. "I think I've proven I can do it."
Blondin placed fourth in the women's 3,000 metres Friday at the Olympic Oval.
She'll compete in the 1,500 before joining Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., in team pursuit Saturday.
"One of my goals this year is to get on the podium for the 1,500," Blondin said. "I know my speed right now is really high and so I think I need this weekend to utilize that and to try to execute.
"I'm hoping I can pull something out that's going to be fast enough for the podium."
On Sunday, Blondin races her signature mass start comprised of both a semifinal and final, as well as the 1,000 metres.
Proper warming down and nutrition, plus walking her dog Brooke morning and night, are how she manages a jam-packed race schedule physically and mentally.
"I feel like I have a little less pressure on my shoulders now that I've come home with two medals at the Games," Blondin said. "I may be nearing the tail end of my career. I don't know. I'm taking it year by year at this point. I'm still performing decently well and just enjoying it."
CANMORE'S CONNOR HOWE WINS SILVER
The Canadian men's pursuit team finished second to earn the host country's lone medal Friday. Calgary's oval is hosting back-to-back World Cups with another three days of racing next week.
Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., Montreal's Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Toronto's Hayden Mayeur finished second just over half a second behind the United States on Friday. Norway was third.
The Canadian trio collected the first medal of the season in the event. Howe and long-distance specialists Jordan Belchos and Ted-Jan Bloemen were fifth in Beijing.
"It gives us lots of encouragement," Howe said. "This year we're trying out new things a bit, a new team with middle-distance guys to get to speed easier. If you can't start fast enough, you can't make up the time.
"It seems to be working. If we think that's good we'll work on that towards the next Olympics and be better contenders."
Howe leads the World Cup season standings in the men's 1,500 metres. After winning and finishing second in his first two races of the season, he was sixth Friday.
The 22-year-old said he lost speed late in the race and also got hung up with Norway's Peder Kongshaug changing lanes on the last lap.
"It was an all right race," Howe said. "It wasn't way off. I can't be too sad. I think I can turn it around for next week."
Wesly Dijs of the Netherlands took the men's 1,500 metres ahead of runner-up Zhongyan Ning of China and countryman Kjeld Nuis in third.
Norway's Ragne Wiklund was first in the 3k with Dutchwomen Marijke Groenewoud and Antoinette Rijpma — de Jong second and third respectively ahead of Blondin.
Reigning Olympic gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and bronze medallist Weidemann both struggled to seventh and 11th, respectively, in the final pairing.
South Korea's Min-Sun Kim won the women's 500 metres. Vanessa Herzog of Austria placed second and Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands was third.
SHAKING OFF BLUES
The women's 1,500 and team pursuit, and the men's 500 and 5,000 metres are Saturday, followed by the men's and women's 1,000 metres and mass starts Sunday.
Blondin shook off the "what now?" post-Olympic blues she felt after Beijing to find new purpose in training and racing.
She trained with the men earlier in her career and has returned to that group after concentrating for four years on women's team pursuit.
"I started training with the boys again which I think was a good change," Blondin said. "I communicate more like a guy. In the past, when I trained in that environment, the kind of edge that gave me, it's more my mindset with the boys and I've really enjoyed working with them."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two young teens last seen in Alliston, Ont.
Police issued an Amber Alert Friday night for two young teenagers who were last seen in Alliston.
Canada's single-use plastics ban starts this month with their manufacture and import: These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
The federal government has approved a change in how the cannabis content of beverages is calculated, pushing the number of standard-sized, canned pot drinks that can be bought at once from five to 48.
Oldest known pair of jeans in the world pulled from shipwreck, sold at auction
Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for US$114,000.
Here's what Gen Z wants in 2023, according to Instagram
Instagram has published a new report highlighting the top rising trends for the coming year among Gen Z users across the platform.
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief supportive of determining if landfill search is possible
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Two penalty shootouts sees Argentina, Croatia move on; top-ranked Brazil, Netherlands out
The men’s World Cup quarterfinal stage kicked off on Friday as Croatia eliminated Brazil and Argentina beat the Netherlands. CTVNews.ca has all the latest from the tournament.
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Edmonton
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
-
2 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Edmonton: AHS
Two people were killed Friday and two others were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 21 on the southeast outskirts of Edmonton.
-
Bike lanes, transit upgrades approved in Edmonton budget change raising taxes another 1.3 per cent
City council approved a large basket of amendments Friday covering more bus rapid transit, a $100 million bike lane investment and Chinatown infrastructure improvements, which have increased the tax increase by another 1.3 per cent.
Vancouver
-
Suspects charged after 2 women allegedly confined in U-Haul van in Delta
Two suspects who allegedly held two women against their will in a U-Haul van in B.C.’s Lower Mainland have now been charged.
-
Vancouver school named after 'hanging judge' gifted new name from Musqueam Nation
An elementary school in Vancouver is going by a new name after getting a gift from a B.C. First Nation Friday.
-
Former vending machine operator wins $1K in B.C. court battle with Vancouver School Board
The Vancouver School Board owes a former vending machine operator $1,000 in damages, after a B.C. judge ruled the company’s contract was wrongfully terminated.
Atlantic
-
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man among trio charged after $7M in drugs found on U.S. beach
Two Americans and one British Columbian are facing possible life sentences in U.S. prison after beachcombers discovered more than 180 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl stuffed into duffel bags on the Washington state shoreline.
-
Police calls on the rise at Topaz Park where recent sexual assault of teen occurred
Victoria police continue to investigate a disturbing sexual assault that reportedly occurred on Tuesday morning in Topaz Park.
-
BC Ferries cancels several sailings to due to high winds
Several BC Ferries sailings to and from Vancouver Island were cancelled on Friday due to a windstorm.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two young teens last seen in Alliston, Ont.
Police issued an Amber Alert Friday night for two young teenagers who were last seen in Alliston.
-
Ontario reveals how many people were impacted by COVID-19 vaccine portal breach
A security breach linked to Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal exposed the personal information of thousands of people in the province.
-
The Ikea monkey was spotted 10 years ago. This is where he is now
A monkey cloaked in a tiny shearling coat was found roaming an Ikea in Toronto 10 years ago to date.
Montreal
-
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
The oath of allegiance to the monarch that has long rankled Quebec sovereigntist politicians is a thing of the past after the provincial legislature passed a law on Friday abolishing the requirement for its elected members. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government tabled a bill this week to make the oath optional after weeks of debate in the aftermath of the October election, as three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear allegiance to King Charles and were barred from sitting.
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Legault breaks with tradition and gives end-of-session press conference a pass
Premier Francois Legault decided not to present a summary of his government's progress this session at a press conference on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Watson takes 'full responsibility' for LRT failings in first statement since damning report but also blames RTG
Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has issued his first public statement since the release of a scathing report into Stage 1 of LRT. He said he takes 'full responsibility' for the system's shortcomings but did not directly address many of the report's findings.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has law licence suspended
An Ottawa lawyer, who earlier this month made headlines because of accusations of sexual misconduct, has had his law licence suspended following a hearing into unrelated issues with the Law Society of Ontario.
-
Governor General presents Petawawa, Ont. regiment with new colours
The Royal Canadian Dragoons, Canada's most senior cavalry regiment, were presented with new colours Friday. The ceremony took place for just the fifth time in the regiment's nearly 140-year history.
Kitchener
-
10 Guelph Dodge Rams stolen in 2 weeks amid rash of thefts across region
Police services in Guelph, Waterloo region and Brantford are issuing warnings after a string of thefts targeting Dodge Ram pickup trucks.
-
Dog safely rescued after ruff day at Elora Gorge
It was a ruff afternoon for Carl, a dog that needed rescuing after falling an estimated 50 feet into the Elora Gorge around 4 p.m. on Friday.
-
Cambridge house fire causes $400K in damages
Four adults and a baby have been displaced after a fire broke out at their Cambridge home late Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man sentenced to 10 years for drug possession, trafficking
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of a police hunt spanning more than two years is now behind bars.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called to Canada Post facility for suspicious package
Firefighters were called to the city's Canada Post facility Friday morning over concerns about a suspicious package leaking an unknown substance.
-
Saskatoon police say woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old
A Saskatoon woman is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident involving a minor.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury is looking for new CFO after new hire won't relocate
CTV News has learned the City of Greater Sudbury is looking for a new chief financial officer, in a hastily-called news conference Friday morning at Tom Davies Square.
-
No lineups as Costco gas station opens in Sudbury
The much-anticipated new Costco gas station on the Kingsway in Sudbury has opened and despite being $0.09 to $0.26 per litre less than nearby stations, there were no big lineups Friday morning.
-
First Nation to receive funding to help protect Hudson Bay lowlands
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at the COP-15 Biodiversity conference Wednesday that Ottawa will be giving $800 million to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives.
Winnipeg
-
Closing arguments made in trial for man accused of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver
Closing arguments were made Friday in the case of a Winnipeg man accused of murdering a Duffy’s Taxi driver.
-
Premiers asking for more federal health care money: Stefanson
As hospitals deal with staff shortages and an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses, Canada's Premiers are pleading for a larger chunk of the federal funding pie for health care.
-
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief supportive of determining if landfill search is possible
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
Regina
-
Attempted murder charge laid after Sask. man allegedly draws gun during arrest
A Saskatchewan man is facing attempted murder charges following an alleged altercation involving guns with RCMP officers on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Dangerous offender sentenced to more than a decade for sexual assault of teen girl
A man guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to more than a decade in prison Friday afternoon, nearly two and a half years after he was convicted.
-
Regina man living with Stiff Person Syndrome hopes Celine Dion's diagnosis shines light on condition
John Shivak of Regina has been living with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) for 30 years and hopes Celine Dion’s announcement of her diagnosis shines more light on the disease.