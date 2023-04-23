Spruce Grove bounces back to even series against Bandits

The Bandits outshot the Saints Saturday, but Spruce Grove scored the victory, winning 6-3 in Game 2 of the AJHL final in Brooks.

Brooks outshot the Saints 34-25 overall, but thanks to a strong start from Jameson Kaine, the Saints prevailed in a close contest that wasn't decided until the Saints racked up a couple of empty net goals in the game's final minute.

Liam Watkins scored twice and Luigi Benincasa, Carter Oakenfold, Breck McKinley and Isaac Abbott added singles for Spruce Grove.

IN-GAME VIDEO: Breck McKinley snipes home his 4th of the playoffs to give the Saints a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes of play!#AJHL | #Mission6 pic.twitter.com/AKOLQiGM0u — Spruce Grove Saints (@sgsaints) April 23, 2023

Caelan Fitzpatrick, Heath Armstrong and Aiden Fink scored for Brooks.

The series now shifts to Spruce Grove, which will host Game 3 and 4 at Grant Fuhr Arena Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7 p.m.