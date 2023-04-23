Spruce Grove bounces back to even series against Bandits
The Bandits outshot the Saints Saturday, but Spruce Grove scored the victory, winning 6-3 in Game 2 of the AJHL final in Brooks.
Brooks outshot the Saints 34-25 overall, but thanks to a strong start from Jameson Kaine, the Saints prevailed in a close contest that wasn't decided until the Saints racked up a couple of empty net goals in the game's final minute.
Liam Watkins scored twice and Luigi Benincasa, Carter Oakenfold, Breck McKinley and Isaac Abbott added singles for Spruce Grove.
Caelan Fitzpatrick, Heath Armstrong and Aiden Fink scored for Brooks.
The series now shifts to Spruce Grove, which will host Game 3 and 4 at Grant Fuhr Arena Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Oilers seek more goals, fewer penalties in Game 4 of playoff series versus Kings
Goals have been harder to come by in the playoffs for the NHL's most prolific team, but Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft believes that dam will break.
Canadian star Alphonso Davies sidelined with thigh injury suffered with Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich may have to do without Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies for the final five matches of its season.
Parents of Okanagan man who died after being tasered by police file civil lawsuit
Three and a half years after they made the agonizing decision to pull their son off life support, Kevin and Kathy Donnelly have filed a civil lawsuit hoping to finally get answers about his death.
One dead after Burnaby motorcycle crash: RCMP
One motorcyclist has died after a collision in Burnaby on Saturday morning, RCMP say.
Residents of rural N.S. town frustrated as sole community bank closes
A public meeting between residents of Louisbourg, N.S., and the Royal Bank of Canada resolved very little when it comes to keeping the only financial institution in the community open.
One of the last of his generation, Second World War vet in New Brunswick dies
Angus Hamilton, who served as a radar technician in Southeast Asia during the Second World War and returned home to a successful career in the civil service and academia, has died in Fredericton at the age of 100.
All Aboard: Anticipated record-breaking cruise ship season underway in Halifax
The first cruise ship of the season sailed into Halifax Saturday morning. In total, more than 190 ships will visit Halifax this season, carrying a record number of passengers that is expected to exceed 325,000.
Food banks seeing more seniors as prices continue to climb
Kim Cummins, the Program Director at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, is among many witnessing an alarming trend.
Nanaimo chainsaw artist creates incredible sculpture out of old tree
A Nanaimo couple has taken a chainsaw to an old cedar tree in their yard. But it's not what you think.
This 18-year-old is running for Toronto mayor
When a teenager turned 18 earlier this year, he only wanted one birthday present: enough money to register as a mayoral candidate in Toronto.
WEATHER | Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Montreal and other regions of Quebec. The Montreal and Laval regions are forecast to expect as much as 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge
Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Sunday that officers arrested a 20-year-old man listed as one of the most wanted suspects in the province. Alexandre Durant-Artiles was wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny.
Teen author with autism on Montreal's Shore in high demand for readings
A high school student on the autism spectrum in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore has written and published a book and is promoting it at her school board. Annabel Adewunmi is the 16-year-old author of "Our Brother Robin," a book about a five-year-old robot, who, like her, has autism.
'Night mayor' to help grow and develop Ottawa's nightlife economy
The city of Ottawa will create the position of a 'night mayor' as part of a new strategy to grow and develop the capital's 'nightlife' economy and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Pedestrian struck by driver allegedly fleeing police in Westboro dies in hospital, SIU says
The Special Investigations Unit says a 46-year-old man struck by a car that was allegedly fleeing from police officers died in hospital on Friday.
COVID-19 ICU admissions hit zero for first time in six months in Waterloo region
For the first time in months, hospitals in Waterloo region don’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.
LRT in Kitchener stopped for collision investigation
Waterloo Regional Police Service has stopped the ION train in Kitchener for an investigation.
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
Saskatoon public library sees 'normalcy' return
The Saskatoon Public Library’s annual report shows numbers of visitors returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
One dead, two in hospital after south Perimeter crash: RCMP
One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the south Perimeter Highway Friday night.
Pedestrian collision in cathedral area under investigation: Regina police
An investigation is underway following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.
'A sense of community': Events pop up across Regina to celebrate Earth Day
Regina was host to numerous events and celebrations to commemorate the 53rd annual Earth Day.
Regina SaskEnergy plant 'going solar' following conversion
SaskEnergy is moving forward with its multi-year solar conversion as the Town Border station in Regina had solar panels recently installed.