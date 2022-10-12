Stampede drug trafficking investigation nets $33K in cocaine, 4 charged

Four people are facing charges after a investigation into suspicions of drug trafficking at the Calgary Stampede.

The investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) launched in July and culminated with the search of two homes and two vehicles in Calgary on Sept. 22.

While searching the homes, located in Auburn Bay and Eau Claire, officers seized 338 grams of cocaine, worth an estimated $33,000, and $14,000 cash.

ALERT alleges the four suspects sold cocaine at the Stampede.

"ALERT was happy to work hand-in-hand with our partners at the Calgary Police Service to target those that jeopardize this safe, family-friendly event,” said ALERT Calgary Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg in a Wednesday news release.

The men arrested, who are facing numerous drug trafficking charges, include:

Geoffrey Scott, 50, from Okotoks,

Wade Lieu, 38, from Calgary,

Mark Hua, 32, from Calgary; and

Huy Nhan, 42, from Calgary.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or can contact Crime Stoppers to report tips anonymously.