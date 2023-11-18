Stamps equipment manager George Hopkins awarded CFL leadership award

The CFL awards were handed out Thursday night in Hamilton, and while it was a great night for Toronto Argonaut quarterback Chad Kelly, it was equally awesome for Calgary Stampeders long-time equipment manager George Hopkins.

Hopkins was recognized by the league by being named the winner of the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership award, which goes to the individual who has demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to the CFL.

Hopkins has been with the Stamps for 52 years and more than 1,000 games.

Hopkins joined the club as a 13-year-old ball boy in 1972, and has been with them ever since.

He's worked with 13 different head coaches, hundreds of players and watched CFL games played in 26 different stadium – even though Hopkins told CTV News back in 2022 that his original plan was to become an academic.

"My firm intention was that I was going to be a history professor," he said. "So right now, I'd be tenured and sitting at home in my den, with my pipe and smoking jacket, so not this kind of totally different field completely."

On social media, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie paid tribute to Hopkins.

"In the ultimate team sport, George is the ultimate teammate," he tweeted. "A consummate professional who leads by example, works incredibly hard, displays undying loyalty, and is motivated, not by the spotlight for himself, but by service to others."