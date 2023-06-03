Stamps release 22 players following Lions loss in pre-season finale

Calgary Stampeders' Derek Dennis is driven off the field with an injury during the first half of CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Dennis was one of 22 players released by the Stampeders Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Calgary Stampeders' Derek Dennis is driven off the field with an injury during the first half of CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Dennis was one of 22 players released by the Stampeders Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina