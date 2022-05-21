'Still going': Some RVers say high gasoline prices could keep them closer to home

Bucars RV Centre general manager Jeff Redmond with new recreational vehicles on his lot in Balzac, Alta. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. With gasoline prices hitting all-time highs, Redmond says he's planning to stay closer to home when RV camping this summer. But he adds recreational vehicles are still one of the most affordable ways to travel as a couple or with a family once other costs are factored in. Todd Korol/The Canadian Press Bucars RV Centre general manager Jeff Redmond with new recreational vehicles on his lot in Balzac, Alta. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. With gasoline prices hitting all-time highs, Redmond says he's planning to stay closer to home when RV camping this summer. But he adds recreational vehicles are still one of the most affordable ways to travel as a couple or with a family once other costs are factored in. Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Australian Labor topples conservatives, PM faces early tests

Australia's center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina