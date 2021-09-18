'Stop spreading misinformation': Alberta country star tweets about COVID-19 vaccination
A Calgary-born country music star is under fire for a recent social media post where he stated that since he had COVID-19 before, he doesn't need to be vaccinated.
Paul Brandt, a multi-award winning artist, wrote on social media Friday night that he was told by "an Alberta doctor" because he was infected with COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic, there was "no medical need" for him to get the jab.
He went on to say that he isn't "an anti-vaxxer" and wanted to start a conversation on the topic, linking to his Facebook page where he went into further depth about his thoughts on the matter.
"I want to be clear, I am not against vaccines. To be sure, COVID-19 vaccines work well to provide good protection against severe outcome from COVID-19 for individuals and society. It is a good and responsible measure to strongly consider getting vaccinated both for yourself, and for the rest of the community and country," he wrote.
"What is troubling me is this – Why aren’t people who have had COVID and recovered being included in the conversation? Why are we not being recognized as people who have adequate immunity. Why are people who don’t need to be vaccinated being pressured to vaccinate in Canada?"
However, other Alberta doctors were quick to respond to Brandt's comments, condemning them as "spreading misinformation" and "totally wrong."
However, some did come to Brandt's defence, saying that he was misinformed by the doctor.
VACCINE EQUALS PROTECTION
Earlier in the pandemic, Alberta Health did confirm to CTV News that all Albertans, whether they've been infected with COVID-19 or not, need the vaccination to stop the virus.
While Premier Jason Kenney stated in April that Albertans can have "natural immunity" to the virus after being infected by it, the ministry said that didn't mean they are adequately protected.
"There is evidence that having recovered from COVID-19 does provide some immunity to the virus. That is what is meant by 'natural immunity,'" said Tom McMillan, former assistant director of communications with Alberta Health back on April 17.
"However, evidence is still emerging about exactly how much immunity develops and how long it lasts."
A nurse gives the first COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, to Sahra Kaahiye in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Further research, conducted by King's College London found that while some COVID-19 patients with even mild infections built up some immune response, it only lasted several months.
After three months only 16.7 per cent of the study group had maintained high levels of COVID-19-neutralizing antibodies, and after 90 days several patients had no detectable antibodies in their bloodstream.
(With files from AFP)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
All elected Liberal, NDP MPs will be vaccinated, Conservatives still won't say
With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won't say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Pandemic federal election campaign produces little enthusiasm for any party
A campaign that started with anger over Justin Trudeau's decision to call an election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is ending amid anger over conservative premiers' handling of the health crisis.
No answers yet from federal leaders on workplace assault and harassment: advocate
The founder of a campaign aimed at getting answers from candidates on their commitment to addressing assault and harassment in the workplace says she has yet to hear back from any of the major parties' leaders.
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate after news of dropped sex assault charge
The federal Liberals say a candidate in downtown Toronto will no longer run under their banner after it came to light that he had previously faced a sexual assault charge that was later dropped.
Edmonton
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term 'triage' may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
-
2 Alberta mayors sign letter pushing federal parties for action on housing in Canada
The mayors of Edmonton and Calgary signed onto an open letter pushing the federal political parties to take action on housing and homelessness in Canada.
-
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
Kids needing surgery will be flown from Vancouver Island to Vancouver after pediatric surgeon takes 'unanticipated' leave
A shortage of pediatric surgeons on Vancouver Island has hospitals there on pediatric diversion, meaning any children who need surgery will be sent to Vancouver for care.
-
Green Party leader makes surprise, last-minute trip to back B.C. candidates
Federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul arrived Saturday morning on a last-minute trip to British Columbia to show her support for two Green incumbents in Parliament.
-
Vancouver dries off after record-breaking rain
Friday was the wettest Sept. 17 Vancouver has seen since at least 1937, according to Environment Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Kids needing surgery will be flown from Vancouver Island to Vancouver after pediatric surgeon takes 'unanticipated' leave
A shortage of pediatric surgeons on Vancouver Island has hospitals there on pediatric diversion, meaning any children who need surgery will be sent to Vancouver for care.
-
Fairy Creek's old-growth logging protests injunction remains temporarily: judge
A court injunction against old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island will remain in effect beyond its expiry date later this month at least temporarily, says a judge who will rule on its future.
-
Green Party leader makes surprise, last-minute trip to back B.C. candidates
Federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul arrived Saturday morning on a last-minute trip to British Columbia to show her support for two Green incumbents in Parliament.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
-
Obituary published in Amherst, N.S., describes family of six who died in trailer fire
The obituary of a Nova Scotia family who died in a fire in a travel trailer a week ago is providing further details about the mother, father and four young children.
-
Outbreak at Moncton shelter exposes COVID-19 challenges among homeless population
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges for the homeless population in Moncton as they often do not have the ability to self-isolate or get vaccinated.
Toronto
-
Large street fight in Mississauga, Ont. leads to one dead, two injured and another in custody
Three people were injured and one died in hospital after a brawl involving as many as 20 young men in Mississauga, Ont. last night, police say.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
-
Ontario hits new milestone in number of cannabis retailers on the streets
The province just hit a new milestone in the number of cannabis retailers on our streets.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases and ICU admissions in Ottawa increase on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 65 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases continues to rise.
-
Three people transported to hospital following crash on Highway 416
Ottawa paramedics say three people have been taken to the Ottawa Hospital following a crash on Highway 416.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce working to expand capacity as demand for testing increases in September
With parents scrambling to find COVID-19 testing appointments for their children in the capital this weekend, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says more appointments for children will open up at the Brewer Arena as staffing levels increase.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 658 not fully vaccinated
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Saturday that 821 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 658 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal
Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.
-
Quebec judge refuses request to have only fully vaccinated jury members
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that, unlike in Ontario, the court cannot require jurors in a criminal trial to be fully vaccinated.
Kitchener
-
Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
-
Waterloo Region adds 36 new COVID-19 cases; two new outbreaks
Waterloo Region reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the active case count continues to grow.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic Indigenous canoe portage route near Timmins revitalized by conservationists and EACOM
EACOM officials said trees from the area will feed its sawmill in Elk Lake, and as a result of public input and Robichaud's efforts, the company's made some accommodations regarding 'Little Hawk Portage.'
-
Police in Massey, Ont. search for female they believe to be in handcuffs
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking residents in the Massey area to secure their homes, sheds, or out buildings as they search for a female they believe is wearing handcuffs.
-
American couple donates large Dionne Quintuplets collection to Callander, Ont., museum
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum has received a 'treasured' collection of Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia as part of a large donation.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
-
Indigenous radio station celebrates 50 years
NCI-FM is celebrating 50 years on the air in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigating death of teenager in Grand Rapids as homicide
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man. after a 16-year-old male died on Thursday.
Regina
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
-
Fajardo ends touchdown drought for Riders in 30-16 win over Argos
Ending a frustrating touchdown drought on Friday was a huge relief for Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
-
1.6 kg of meth, weapons seized during vehicle search: Sask. RCMP
Humboldt RCMP have arrested and charged four people after seizing several drugs, ammunition and other prohibited items.
-
RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death on Pelican Lake First Nation
Spiritwood RCMP are investigating a death that’s considered suspicious from earlier this week.