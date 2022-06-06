Storm potential in Calgary overnight

U.S., allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions

The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a co-ordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.

