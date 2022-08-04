Stormy (and a little smoky) in Calgary Thursday

The smoke model forecast predicts that we’ll see a little bit more settle in before our Thursday is done, and that a similar haze and smell to yesterday should be expected.

The overall effect will be minor, although Calgary’s airport sensor positions the majority of the day at an air quality health index rating of four, or moderate risk. For the moment, we're at a two, or low risk.

This afternoon, a large low will press moisture and instability from the foothills. The exact location of this motion is yet to be determined, but the resultant effect will likely be thundershowers, some of which will be severe. Calgary runs in this zone, where hail and strong, potentially warning-level gusts should be expected.

The timing of this event is a hot debate among forecast models. Still, the mid-afternoon held the initial bid, but there are now a couple of models tracking that cold front a couple of hours later.

The trough that follows the cold front will plunge us into 50 km/h gusts Friday, with the swing from our upper air pressing us into the teens. That all precedes a ridge of high pressure, however, which is the leading element for Saturday, Sunday, and beyond.

Your five day forecast:

Thursday

Partly cloudy, aft/evening storm risk

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, windy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

A big thanks to Fereidoon sent along a pic of the Glenmore Reservoir at sunset.

The CTV Calgary weather picture of the day for Aug. 4, 2022. (Fereidoon)