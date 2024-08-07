Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as crews start major feeder main repairs

Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said an assessment of the entire 10.4-kilometre main done by a “pipe-diver” device revealed the 16 new sites that need repair.

“To be clear, the pipe is not facing an immediate break at any of these sites,” Gondek said.

“Rather, there are enough points of weakness or strain in these sections, that maintenance work needs to be completed before the end of September.”

On Aug. 26, Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions as city crews prepare to shut down the feeder main ahead of the repair work.

Calgarians will be asked to reduce their indoor water usage as well, at this time.

Major construction will begin on Aug. 28 and will continue 24-7 until completion, which is estimated around Sept. 23.

The mayor said the construction will affect residents and businesses in Montgomery and Bowness.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…