CALGARY -- With most events postponed or cancelled, Calgary's Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, will remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced on social media Wednesday.

That means 77 per cent of current and part-time staff will be laid off. But officials are vowing to re-open.

"This news is especially difficult for a charitable organization like NMC, as our earned revenues temporarily cease, and our fundraising revenues become further compromised during the city and province’s declared Public Health Emergency," read a post.

"These are very challenging times, but one thing we know for certain is that #StudioBell will reopen eventually, & we will recall NMC staff back. We've always believed that music heals & will remain focused on its power to positively move our community forward."

The city declared a local state of emergency on March 15 in response to COVID-19, which has been declared as a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The province declared a state of public health emergency on March 17.

Bars and pubs have been ordered closed and restaurants are operating at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 50 people, whichever is less. Day cares and recreation facilities have also been ordered closed.