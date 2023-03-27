'Sudden and devastating' Calgary house explosion injures 10 people

The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a "sudden and devastating" explosion in the community of Marlborough on Monday that completely destroyed one home.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block Maryvale Way N.E. at around 8:50 a.m. by those in the neighbourhood who felt the blast.

"The force from the explosion also damaged and ignited two other neighbouring homes," said a Monday news release from CFD.

Of the 10 people injured, Calgary EMS say six were transported to hospital in critical condition.

Most of those injured are believed to have been from the home where the explosion occurred, the CFD said.

It's unknown what caused the explosion, but the fire department says debris damaged nearby homes and started "several fires."

Calgary police say arson investigators will be working closely with the Calgary Fire Department to determine if the fire is criminal in nature.

Enmax shut down power to the area and ATCO is working on clamping the natural gas line.

The fire department is asking anybody who has video, photos or information on the incident to email piofire@calgary.ca.