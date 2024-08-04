Summer Classic Dog Show in Okotoks highlights best in show, agility and obedience
The Okotoks Agricultural Society serves as the backdrop for the Alberta Kennel Club’s Summer Classic.
The weekend event also highlights the jobs competing dogs have been bred to perform.
It’s a process that has taken hundreds of years to get right.
“The idea of this is to evaluate your stock to make sure you're creating dogs that are properly structured for the job they were meant to do," said kennel club president Wendy Hamilton Petkau. "It's basically a preservation of a lot of the breeds we've had for hundreds of years."
Some of those jobs include herding dogs that were bred to herd cattle and sheep and sporting dogs that were bred to help humans hunt.
The dogs are put through their paces for four all-breed shows, four obedience trials, five rally obedience trials, and five days of agility trials.
These events also have another important purpose: preserving rare breeds.
“There are some breeds on the rare side and when we see them we’re happy to have them come out and show their stuff because if we don't start breeding those dogs they will go extinct. We need to preserve them,” says Hamilton Petkau.
The Alberta Kennel Club’s Summer Classic runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Monday.
The dog show is at the Okotoks Agricultural Society at 306 Avenue East.
For more information about the Summer Classic, go here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont.’s Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Heavy winds wreak havoc across southern Alberta
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
Trudeau makes stop at Vancouver's Pride events, does not walk in parade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.
Prince Harry, Meghan reveal cyberbullying struggles, plan to visit Colombia
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently shed light on their personal struggles with cyberbullying and abuse through social media, bringing attention to a widespread issue affecting millions worldwide.
Kamala Harris interviews Walz, Kelly, Shapiro at her home for U.S. vice-president pick
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris will interview three top candidates — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro — at her Washington, D.C., residence on Sunday ahead of a final decision on her running mate.
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
Does Forever 21 'actually care' about plus-size shoppers? These TikTok users think not
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Water rescue underway at Moose Lake: RCMP
Moose Lake users were asked to give search-and-rescue and emergency teams room on Sunday.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau makes stop at Vancouver's Pride events, does not walk in parade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.
-
Wildfire service expands evacuation orders in B.C.'s southern Interior
Authorities issued an evacuation order Saturday night for 16 properties in a rural area south of Princeton, B.C., because of the out-of-control Calcite Creek wildfire.
-
2 B.C. residents dead in Highway 22 collision north of Cremona
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
-
Woman seriously injured in head-on collision on Malahat highway
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision on the Malahat Saturday evening, according to local RCMP.
-
2 B.C. residents dead in Highway 22 collision north of Cremona
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
-
Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
Regina
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
-
Here's how many mini-donuts Joey Chestnut ate at Regina's QCX this year
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
Toronto
-
2 people injured, 1 critically, in North York stabbing, say Toronto paramedics
Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a stabbing late Sunday afternoon in North York, say paramedics.
-
Off-duty officer shot after locating suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant: TPS
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
-
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont.’s Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
Montreal
-
As the heat continues, Montreal and Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and other regions in southern Quebec.
-
Montrealers march for trans rights
Hundreds gathered for the 10th annual Trans March in downtown Montreal on Saturday. Jade Langlois, who attended the march, said they couldn't dream of a better way to celebrate their 24th birthday.
-
Nestlé recalls baby cereals due to possible contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announces that Nestlé Canada is recalling its Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible contamination with Cronobacter bacteria.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after collision in Martins River: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia on Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Nova Scotia on Sunday.
-
RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bicycle collision in Amherst Shore, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Welcome, Bienvenidos, Mabuhay!: Which Folklorama pavilions are open this week
The 53rd edition of Folklorama kicks off Sunday night at several venues around Winnipeg.
-
78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
-
Wildfires trigger state of emergency in northeastern Manitoba community
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa fans say Ticketmaster denied refunds for Heart concert
Ottawa fans say they're being denied refunds from Ticketmaster after Heart postponed its 2024 tour in July.
-
30th annual Buskerfest continues in spectacular fashion on Sparks Street
Ottawa resident Alex Blackmore tosses a sword up to performance artist The Mighty Quinn, who sits metres high in the air on an extended unicycle. The crowd cheers as Quinn makes the catch and begins to juggle as part of his final act.
-
16-year-old taken to hospital following pepper spray detection at Rideau Centre
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Extreme forest fire hazards in parts of the northeast, 4 fires not under control
As of Sunday morning, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with six new fires confirmed Saturday.
-
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
Barrie
-
Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
-
What's open and closed on holiday Monday?
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
-
Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont.’s Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
London
-
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont.’s Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
-
FCFF to honour hometown actor that made it big in Hollywood
With three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award, this lifetime achievement will be one among many accolades that Garber has received.
-
London's Damian Warner calls Olympic decathlon withdrawal his 'worst nightmare'
Four-time Olympian Damian Warner says withdrawing from the Olympic men's decathlon competition in Paris was like a "worst nightmare come true."
Windsor
-
Windsor musician Joel Bishop dead at 44
Joel Bishop is being remembered for his vibrant creativity, uplifting presence and diverse talents as a musician, chef, actor and poet.
-
Canada’s women’s relay Olympic swimming team miss the podium
In the final swimming event to take place at Paris 2024, the American team set a new world record, swimming the 4x100m women’s relay in just 3:49.63.
-
Windsor is spraying this invasive plant – here’s why you should phone it in if you spot it
The City of Windsor is applying herbicide to control wild parsnip along the Ganatchio Trail System beginning on August 12 - but what is it, and why is it dangerous?