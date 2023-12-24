Sunday schedules for transit over the holidays

Anyone for a free holiday skate?

The City of Calgary will be operating on limited holiday hours over the next couple of days and then again over New Year’s.

There will be opportunities for free public skating, but if you’re riding public transit, it might take a little longer than usual to get to the rink.

For example, on Boxing Day, there's free public skating between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. at Frank McCool Arena, the Optimist/Blunden Arenas and Hendry/Viney Arenas. On New Year's Day between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., there's free skating at Murray Copot Arena, Rose Kohn/Jimmie Condon Arenas and the Hendry/Viney Arenas.

#CTRiders, on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, we’ll be operating on a Sunday level service. Make sure you use our trip planner or Transit app to plan your trip before you head out. pic.twitter.com/Mc6NHC5zR9 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 24, 2023

Meanwhile, here’s a list of holiday hours for Calgary Transit.