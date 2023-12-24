CALGARY
Calgary

    • Sunday schedules for transit over the holidays

    Transit will largely be on Sunday schedules on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day in Calgary. (Photo: X@CalgaryTransit) Transit will largely be on Sunday schedules on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day in Calgary. (Photo: X@CalgaryTransit)

    Anyone for a free holiday skate?

    The City of Calgary will be operating on limited holiday hours over the next couple of days and then again over New Year’s.

    There will be opportunities for free public skating, but if you’re riding public transit, it might take a little longer than usual to get to the rink.

    For example, on Boxing Day, there's free public skating between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. at Frank McCool Arena, the Optimist/Blunden Arenas and Hendry/Viney Arenas. On New Year's Day between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., there's free skating at Murray Copot Arena, Rose Kohn/Jimmie Condon Arenas and the Hendry/Viney Arenas.

    Meanwhile, here’s a list of holiday hours for Calgary Transit.

    • Calgary Transit will have adjusted service on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, including free transit service on New Year’s Eve, courtesy of TD. For more information go to: https://www.calgarytransit.com/content/transit/en/home/news/new-years-eve.html
    • Buses and CTrains will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as will demand service.
    • On Dec.31, the Red Line will run every 10 minutes until around 9:30 p.m., then switch to every 15 minutes.
    • The Blue Line will run every 13-15 minutes throughout the day.
    • Service on both lines will end at 4 a.m.
    • Bus service will be extended for Routes 1, 3, 4,5,6,7, 22,301,302, MAX Orange, MAX Yellow, MAX Teal and MAX Purple. These buses will run every 30-35 minutes, with the final trips leaving downtown at around 3 a.m.
    • Demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule.
    • On New Year’s Day, everything will run on a Sunday schedule.
    • On New Year’s Eve, between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crescent Road from 4th Street N.W. to 1st Street N.W. will be closed.
    • Parking is free on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day in Park Plus zones. Weekend rates will apply at all Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots. Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark and Heritage Park.
    • The city’s contact centre and impound lot will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The Chicks mourn the passing of founding member Laura Lynch

    The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch. Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News