CALGARY -- Cooler temperatures spread across to eastern parts of Alberta Wednesday, bringing relief from the heat.

Daytime temperatures across southern Alberta remain near seasonal in the low to mid-20s. Sunny weather is expected through Wednesday afternoon with a slight, non-severe thunderstorm risk for central and southeastern Alberta.

Fair weather for the rest of the week in central and southern regions with daytime highs in the mid 20s. A brief cool down ahead for Father’s Day weekend.

Here's the five day forecast:

Wednesday:

  • Mainly sunny, windy at times in the afternoon, W 30g50 km/h
  • Daytime high: 21 C
  • Overnight: Clear, 9 C

Thursday:

  • Sun and cloud mixed
  • Daytime high: 23 C
  • Overnight: Mainly clear, 8 C

Friday:

  • Mostly sunny
  • Daytime high: 24 C
  • Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C

Saturday:

  • Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers
  • Daytime high: 18 C
  • Overnight: Chance of evening showers, mostly cloudy after that, 10 C

Sunday:

  • Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers
  • Daytime high: 17 C
  • Overnight: Partly cloudy, 12 C