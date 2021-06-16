Advertisement
Sunny afternoon in Calgary, gusty at times
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 9:56AM MDT
CALGARY -- Cooler temperatures spread across to eastern parts of Alberta Wednesday, bringing relief from the heat.
Daytime temperatures across southern Alberta remain near seasonal in the low to mid-20s. Sunny weather is expected through Wednesday afternoon with a slight, non-severe thunderstorm risk for central and southeastern Alberta.
Fair weather for the rest of the week in central and southern regions with daytime highs in the mid 20s. A brief cool down ahead for Father’s Day weekend.
Here's the five day forecast:
Wednesday:
- Mainly sunny, windy at times in the afternoon, W 30g50 km/h
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Overnight: Clear, 9 C
Thursday:
- Sun and cloud mixed
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Overnight: Mainly clear, 8 C
Friday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C
Saturday:
- Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Overnight: Chance of evening showers, mostly cloudy after that, 10 C
Sunday:
- Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 12 C