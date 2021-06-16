CALGARY -- Cooler temperatures spread across to eastern parts of Alberta Wednesday, bringing relief from the heat.

Daytime temperatures across southern Alberta remain near seasonal in the low to mid-20s. Sunny weather is expected through Wednesday afternoon with a slight, non-severe thunderstorm risk for central and southeastern Alberta.

Fair weather for the rest of the week in central and southern regions with daytime highs in the mid 20s. A brief cool down ahead for Father’s Day weekend.

Here's the five day forecast:

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny, windy at times in the afternoon, W 30g50 km/h

Daytime high: 21 C

Overnight: Clear, 9 C

Thursday:

Sun and cloud mixed

Daytime high: 23 C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 8 C

Friday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 18 C

Overnight: Chance of evening showers, mostly cloudy after that, 10 C

Sunday: