Supportive housing facility breaks ground; city turned down for federal funds

LETHBRIDGE -

Ground has been broken on a new supportive housing unit in Lethbridge.

"This is not just about providing an affordable unit for people, but it's about providing social supports so residents can thrive and succeed," said Jason Nixon, Alberta's minister of seniors, community and social services.

The province is providing $10.2 million to the Lethbridge Housing Authority (LHA) for a 30-unit, lodge-style facility at 416 Stafford Dr. North.

The facility will allow adults experiencing chronic homelessness and who live with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder a space to age in place in a recovery-aimed setting.

"We are working alongside Alberta Health Services Addiction and Mental Health and persons with disabilities to provide them with some spaces within the property," said Robin James, LHA CEO.

But the announcement comes on the same day the City of Lethbridge was informed by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) it did not make the cut for the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund.

The city was eligible for $6.25 million to help address housing concerns.

The CMHC told the city the competitiveness of the grant was a barrier and successful applicants demonstrated more ambitious approaches to implementing structural and lasting reforms to increase the supply of housing.

The program required that applicants commit to at least seven action plan initiatives that systemically reduce local barriers to housing development, while also committing to an increase in the community's housing growth rates.

The city's application addressed eight action plan initiatives with the goal of increasing the community's growth rate by 15 per cent.

"We continue to advocate on behalf of the community to the different levels of government," Mayor Blaine Hyggen said.

Nixon calls the decision "disappointing."

"We've made it clear to the federal government that we expect per capita funding," he said.

"This is the fastest-growing province in the country. We continue to see unprecedented demand when it comes to things like housing and the federal government needs to make sure that we're receiving our fair share of the funding in Alberta."

Construction on the 30-unit facility is to begin this spring.