Supportive housing program switching hands from YWCA to Lethbridge Housing Authority

LETHBRIDGE -

A program YWCA Lethbridge and District aimed at helping women is switching hands as the need for local affordable and supportive housing continues to increase.

"The primary reason is just related to financial constraints of how we've been operating, changes in the economy and inflation and how that impacts our long-term sustainability of the YWCA," said Jill Young, YWCA Lethbridge and District CEO.

The YWCA has chosen not to pursue a new contract with the City of Lethbridge at the end of March.

The program, which is funded by the city, will switch hands to the Lethbridge Housing Authority.

"The Lethbridge Housing Authority has an eye on the housing continuum in the city and is able to look at it from a different lens than we were previous," Young said.

"So, I'm very encouraged by what were seeing and some changes that may be coming in the near future."

The current program offers semi-supported living for women and children to rent at below-market rates, with 30 units available.

The YWCA is working with its funding partners and other providers to ensure a smooth transition for residents.

In a statement, the city says, "Together, we remain focused on addressing gaps in the housing continuum in Lethbridge (emergency shelter, transitional housing, supportive housing, community housing, affordable housing and market housing) and will continue to collaborate to ensure we are able to construct and operationally fund these much-needed supportive housing programs in Lethbridge."

Whether operated by the YWCA or the LHA, advocate groups say the program is needed in the community.

"Domestic violence and other forms of violence such as sexual violence is much more heightened for people who are on the street than it is for us who are housed and have employment," said Kristine Cassie, Chinook Sexual Assault CEO.

"So, having an agency who is able to respond to those needs – be it mental health, addictions and all these other issues that people have to deal with – is critical, really."

Despite the program ending, Young says the YWCA will continue to operate other programs for those in need, including its emergency women's shelter.

"We have a multitude of other programs, such as the Hestia Homes, that provide supports for youth aged 17 to 24 and many other smaller programs that we offer and those programs are continuing on and providing those supports to the community as needed," Young said.

The YWCA says it will continue to provide support for women and their families who are fleeing domestic abuse through its Harbour House.