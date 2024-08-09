Surge season ends with heartbreaker as 3-pointer sends Vancouver to CEBL final

Zach Copeland drained a three-point shot in Target Score Time to deliver the Vancouver Bandits to the CEBL championship game Sunday, as they defeated the Calgary Surge 89-87.

It was a heartbreaking end to the season for the Surge, who were within a single bucket of hitting the target score of 89 but fell short.

The Bandits will play the winner of the Eastern Final between the Niagara Falls River Lions and Montreal Alliance on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. MST.