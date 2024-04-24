Surge sign former Bishop McNally all-star Mathieu Kamba

A former Calgary high school city champion is returning from Europe to suit up for the Surge.

Mathieu Kamba, who won CEBL championships as a member of the 2020 and 2021 Edmonton Stingers squad, signed with the Calgary Surge on Wednesday.

Kamba averaged 12 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 29.6 minutes with the Stingers before joining Spain’s Zunder Palencia in the Liga ACB, the top professional division in the Spanish basketball league.

Before all that, Kamba played for Bishop McNally in Calgary, where he was named a high school all-star and won a city championship that landed him four years at the University of Central Arkansas, where he averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists. .8 steals and 24.8 minutes over a four-year career.

“Mathieu is an important signing for us. His story will be a great one to tell. Being a local son of Calgary, while also being a CEBL champion is special,” said Surge general manager Shane James. “He has been a target for us since last year and we are fortunate to have him. We expect him to bring that championship mindset, while doing a little bit of everything on the floor that will contribute to our success.”

In a media release, Kamba said, “I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to play professional basketball in my city. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and the coaching staff. But I am most excited to bring a championship to Calgary.”

The Surge kick off their season May 21 at the Saddledome.

