Surge stage late comeback to defeat Stingers 82-81

It didn't take the Surge long to set a CEBL record.

After winning their first-ever game Saturday, the Surge erased a 16-point deficit in target score time, turning a 73-57 deficit into an 82-81 victory over the Stingers.

It was the largest comeback ever by a CEBL team, erasing the previous record of 14 set by the Ottawa BlackJacks in 2022.

Stef Smith led the comeback in target time for the Surge, scoring 17 points and adding seven rebounds, scoring late on three point shots, a step back jumper and a number of layups. Sean Miller-Moore wasn't too shabby either, recording a game-high 23 points, while Simi Shittu added 21 points and seven rebounds.

Brody Clarke had 15 points and six rebounds for the Stingers, while Adika Peter-McNeilly added 10 points.

Rewriting time ✍️ The moments that led to the @CalgarySurge and their historic 25-8 run, the largest target score comeback in CEBL history.



Powered by @guruenergy #LetsBall pic.twitter.com/qXUVZLsyh2 — CEBL (@CEBLeague) May 29, 2023

A target score is part of the Elam Ending, a format the CEBL uses in the game's final four minutes. They add nine points to the total of the team leading at the four-minute mark and the first one to hit that total wins.

Next up for the Surge is a Tuesday night game against the Niagara River Lions at WinSport. It's Pride Night for the nationally-broadcast game, which will be televised on TSN.

Game time is 7 p.m.