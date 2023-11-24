Surge to open 2024 CEBL season at Saddledome in Calgary

After a sensational debut season that exceeded everyone's expectations, the Calgary Surge are going to kick off the 2024 season at the Saddledome.

The team made the announcement Thursday night, as they released a State of the Surge impact report and screened a new documentary that chronicles the team's successful debut in the Calgary market.

“We have been blown away by how Calgarians have rallied behind our basketball team, and are thrilled to bring the energy and excitement of the Calgary Surge to the heart of our city at the Scotiabank Saddledome,” said Surge chairman Usman Tahir Jutt. "This venue holds a special place in the hearts of Calgary sports fans, and we are eager to create a memorable moment for our supporters to start off the 2024 season."

The team said in a media release that the decision to host their home opener at the Saddledome "reflects the Calgary Surge's commitment to providing their fast-growing fan base with unforgettable experiences.

"This partnership is a testament to the growing popularity of basketball in Calgary and the team's dedication to expanding their presence across the city."

The season opener is scheduled for May 2024. Fans can sign up at Surge2TheDome.ca for priority access to tickets.

"There is definitely a sense of pride in bringing hometown basketball back to the 'Dome," said Surge president and vice-chairman Jason Ribeiro. "We are incredibly excited to take all the best elements from our inaugural season and reintroduce ourselves to the city-at-large through a one-night-only, premier sports and entertainment event.

"We could not ask for a better way to tip off our second season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League."

The rest of the team's home schedule will be played at WinSport Event Centre, where they advanced to the CEBL league championship series in 2023.