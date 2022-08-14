'Surprised that no one died': Truck crashes into Calgary restaurant

The tables inside Sammy's Chophouse in northwest Calgary were mostly full when a truck came barrelling into the business on Saturday night. The tables inside Sammy's Chophouse in northwest Calgary were mostly full when a truck came barrelling into the business on Saturday night.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

A delegation of American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, just 12 days after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that prompted an angry China to launch days of threatening military drills around the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control.

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina