Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide

One person has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the Town of Banff.

John Proule, 20, of Lake Country B.C. was charged with second degree murder Sunday.

A second suspect who was taken into custody was released without charges, after police determined he wasn't directly involved in the incident.

Police also issued a statement Saturday, reassuring the public that there is no risk to them at the present time, after the second homicide in the past four weeks in the community.

“Our officers are committed to your safety and protecting our community,” said Staff Sgt. Buxton-Carr, Banff Detachment Commander. “Banff RCMP actively patrol the downtown core, including the pedestrian zone, every night to provide a visible deterrent to crime and are available at all times to respond to calls from the public for assistance.”

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.