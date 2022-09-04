Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide

A 20-year-old man from Lake Country, B.C., was charged Sunday in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning on September 3, 2022. A 20-year-old man from Lake Country, B.C., was charged Sunday in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning on September 3, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina