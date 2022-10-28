Suspect dead, officer injured in Canyon Meadows shooting

One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.

The officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle blaring loud music in the parking lot of a condo building in the 500 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. Police say the occupant of the vehicle was said to be "behaving erratically."

According to CPS officials, the man inside the vehicle shot the officer with a shotgun when he approached.

Police returned fire but the unidentified man ran off into Fish Creek Provincial Park where he took his own life.

The officer suffered injuries to his leg and was transported to hospital in stable condition. As of 7:30 a.m., police officials confirmed the officer had been released from hospital.

Police Chief Mark Neufeld says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now working with CPS on the file.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.