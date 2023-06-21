Suspect defaced Okotoks, Alta., rainbow crosswalk with white paint: RCMP

Mounties are looking for a person who poured white paint over Okotoks' rainbow crosswalk last week.

On June 13 at 11:55 p.m., officers on patrol noticed the vandalism. They soon found the culprit was caught on security video carrying bags of what's believed to be paint to the scene.

"He ran back and forth across the sidewalk spilling the paint and then wiped the post with it," police said in a statement.

"The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans and was carrying a skateboard."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or going online at www.P3tips.com.