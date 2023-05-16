Suspect in brazen daytime shooting may have changed appearance; police continue to solicit public assistance

The man wanted for a brazen daytime shooting on a crowded bus in front of a public library in downtown Calgary continues to evade capture and has possibly changed his appearance.

Police say the manhunt for Theoran Yellowoldwoman continues.

It's believed he has shaved his head.

He was previously described as having medium-length, braided brown hair.

Police say the rest of his description remains as follows:

173 centimetres (5’8”) tall;

75 kilograms (165 pounds);

Brown-eyed; and

Tattooed in various places on his neck and arms.

Yellowoldwoman, 28, is wanted on six charges, including:

Aggravated assault;

Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Careless use of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order (x2); and

Breach of a probation order.

Police say the shooting happened during an altercation between several individuals.

It's believed the bus was in motion when the fight broke out at roughly 11:40 a.m. on April 12, and that all involved were known to each other.

The driver stopped the bus in front of the Central Library on Third Street S.E. and bystanders rushed to help the victim while the offenders fled.

In the aftermath, police took two people into custody.

They were questioned and released.

Police say those individuals are now believed to be witnesses.

At last update, last month, the shooting victim was still in hospital, in critical condition.

Anyone with information about Yellowoldwoman's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

Police say members of the public should not approach him.

On Tuesday, police also revised the spelling of the suspect's name, which is Yellowoldwoman rather than the previously reported Yellow Old Woman.

