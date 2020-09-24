CALGARY -- One man has been transported to hospital following an early morning stabbing downtown.

Emergency crews responded to the Eighth Street LRT station — along Seventh Avenue S.W. between Seventh and Eighth Streets — shortly before 4 a.m. after a man called 911 stating he had been stabbed.

The injured man, who is in his 20s, was transported by ambulance to hospital. His condition at the time of transport has not been confirmed.

One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

The station was closed to CTrains, passengers and pedestrians for several hours but reopened shortly after 8 a.m.