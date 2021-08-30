CALGARY -- RCMP have arrested a man in connection to a series of armed robberies reported in central Alberta recent days.

The first happened about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, when a man wearing a balaclava and carrying a weapon went into a Fas Gas location at 5107 50 Street in Innisfail, Alta., and demanded money from a customer and the clerk before fleeing on foot.

Then on Aug. 28 just after 1:30 a.m., police were called to another robbery at the same business for another reported robbery by a suspect wearing a disguise and carrying a weapon.

After demanding money and cigarettes, the suspect forced the cashier in to a back office, where they attempted to destroy the video surveillance system. The suspect then fled on foot.

Later on Aug. 28, about 9:20 p.m., police were called to an address on 46A Street in Innisfail, where an armed suspect tried to steal a vehicle from a victim but was unsuccessful.

A few minutes later, police were called to another business a few blocks away for a similar complaint, with the victim again fleeing on foot.

Officers searched for the man but came up empty.

On Aug. 29, a man surrendered to Innisfail RCMP and was arrested without incident.

Cyrus Jason Boysis, 26, of Innisfail, has been charged with:

Five counts of robbery with a firearm;

Forcible confinement;

Three counts of disguise with intent to commit an offence;

Three counts of pointing a firearm;

Five counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and;

Mischief under $5,000.

Boysis was released after a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.