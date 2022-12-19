Suspect sought after man assaulted, robbed in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Police in Medicine Hat, Alta., are asking for help to find man who attacked another man during a robbery.

The assault occurred on Dec. 5 shortly before 1:30 p.m., police say, in the Southeast Hill area of Medicine Hat.

According to police, the suspect got into the victim's parked vehicle.

When the victim confronted the suspect, the victim was then knocked to the ground and the culprit stole a baseball bat and a cell phone.

A photo of the suspect was released to media on Monday, in the hope that someone might recognize him.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation is asked to call 403-529-8481.