Raymond RCMP are seeking public information about a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from outside a home in the community and then used the victim's credit and debit cards at a local business.

Mounties were called to a home on 200 Street W. at about 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.

They soon learned the suspect(s) got into the home through an unlocked door, found the keys for a Dodge Grand Caravan, bearing Alberta licence plate BRR-3922, and stole it.

Police say the victim's credit and debit cards were inside the van when it was taken.

A short time later, a suspect in the case was captured on video surveillance inside a Fas Gas location in Raymond where the victim's credit card was used.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspect or about the incident itself is asked to contact Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-3351.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.