Suspect sought in sexual assault near Torrington
Police are looking for help tracking down a man they say was involved in a sexual assault on a rural Alberta road.
Three Hills RCMP say the incident on Oct. 27 near Torrington, close to Highway 27.
Police provided no further details about what happened, but say the suspect is a man, between 25 and 30 years old.
He is described as having a fair complexion, an average build and short hair.
Police say he was 175 centimetres (5'9") tall and was wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans and a black baseball cap with a white Boston Red Sox logo on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539.
Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by submitting a form online at P3Tips.com.
