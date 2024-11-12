CALGARY
Calgary

    • Suspect sought in sexual assault near Torrington

    Three Hills RCMP are seeking to identify and locate this man, seen in a composite sketch, who is wanted in a sexual assault near Torrington on Oct. 27, 2024. (Supplied) Three Hills RCMP are seeking to identify and locate this man, seen in a composite sketch, who is wanted in a sexual assault near Torrington on Oct. 27, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    Police are looking for help tracking down a man they say was involved in a sexual assault on a rural Alberta road.

    Three Hills RCMP say the incident on Oct. 27 near Torrington, close to Highway 27.

    Police provided no further details about what happened, but say the suspect is a man, between 25 and 30 years old.

    He is described as having a fair complexion, an average build and short hair.

    Police say he was 175 centimetres (5'9") tall and was wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans and a black baseball cap with a white Boston Red Sox logo on it.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539.

    Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by submitting a form online at P3Tips.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News