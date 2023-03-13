Suspected impaired driver arrested on Tsuut'ina Nation; drugs and stolen vehicle seized

A man who is not a resident of the Tsuut'ina Nation faces several charges after officers seized drugs, weapons and a stolen vehicle during an impaired driving investigation.

Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officers responded in the early evening hours of March 7 to a location on Bullhead Road, on the First Nation that borders Calgary to the west, for reports of a suspected impaired driver.

According to police officials, the vehicle was located but the driver did not comply when officers attempted to stop him. The driver later exited the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot but was quickly apprehended.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen and weapons, illicit drugs and cash were seized.

The charges against the man, whose name has not been released, include: