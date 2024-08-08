Suspects arrested after stolen vehicle spotted driving dangerously near Drumheller

Two people are facing charges after they allegedly fled from Drumheller RCMP in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday night.

Officers first encountered the suspects while responding to a break-and-enter in the community of Lehigh at 5:30 p.m.

The homeowner was bear sprayed after confronting the suspects, who then got into a grey 2023 Kia Sorento and left.

RCMP located the vehicle travelling on Highway 10 and attempted to stop it, but say the driver fled at a high rate of speed, driving dangerously and erratically, and forcing other drivers to the side of the roadway.

"In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle," RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

Officers found the Sorento abandoned on Range Road 220 near Highway 575, west of Drumheller.

The suspects were spotted nearby but ran into a field, so additional officers and police dogs were called in to help find them.

Police arrested the suspects at 8 p.m.

RCMP say the Sorento was stolen from Langley, B.C. and had an altered licence plate.

Two Moose Jaw, Sask., residents, a 38-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, face several drug and weapons-related charges.

Both will remain in police custody until their court appearances.