Suspects in custody after garbage truck, other vehicle stolen from Airdrie business

A pair of Red Deerians face a bevy of charges in connection to the theft of a pair of vehicles in Airdrie – one of those vehicles being a garbage truck.

Mounties out of Airdrie say a pair of suspects fled in two vehicles as officers arrived at a business in the East Lake area around 1:30 a.m. Monday, responding to a break-in call.

According to the RCMP, the keys to both vehicles were inside the business.

Officers followed the duo.

The garbage truck was abandoned along Highway 2 near Crossfield, the RCMP says, and both suspects continued on in their other ripped-off ride.

Police managed to stop the vehicle near Innisfail and the suspects were taken into custody.

Juan David Gomez, 27, and Tash-Leigh Maceachern, 32, are both charged with break-and-enter, mischief over $5,000, theft under $5,000, two counts of motor vehicle theft and flight from police.

Gomez is additionally charged with failure to comply with release order conditions.

Maceachern is additionally charged with possession of break-in instruments.

Both remain in police custody and are set to appear in an Airdrie courtroom on Thursday.