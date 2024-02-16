Suspicious death in Greenview home under investigation by Calgary police

CALGARY
    Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.

    Police were called Wednesday to the 300 block of Grier Avenue N.E. after a man was found dead inside a home.

    Following an autopsy on Thursday, police identified the victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco, 28.

    Investigators have not released the cause of death, but say he was murdered.

    "We are asking anyone who knew Jose or who may have been in contact with him recently to contact police. We believe the last contact Jose had with his family was on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024," police said in a news release.

    Polanco is described as 170 centimetres (5'7") tall, approximately 72.5 kilograms (160 pounds), with long, dark hair.

    Police told CTV News Friday that Polanco's death is not believed to be connected to organized crime, but he may have known his killer.

    Officials say there is no suspect description at this time.

    Police are also looking for anyone who might have seen suspicious activity near the home on Grier Avenue where Polanco's body was found.

    "We are looking to gather any information on Jose’s recent activities through tips and information from the public," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

    "Anyone who believes they may have information about Jose is asked to contact police. Any piece of information, big or small, may have a significant impact on our investigation."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

