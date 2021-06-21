CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service is attempting to identify four suspects in connection with a recent smash-and-grab at a local candy store.

A surveillance camera recorded the thieves smashing through the glass of the front door of the How Sweet Inc. candy shop in the 300 block of Fifth Street South in the early morning hours of June 16.

Three members of the group entered the store while the fourth remained outside. The trio focused their attention on the merchandise — loading their bags with candy — before targeting the register.

The group fled with undisclosed amounts of cash and merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects, or has additional information regarding the smash-and-grab, is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or tips may be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.