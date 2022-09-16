Taber, Alta. joins program to offer newcomers jobs and a place to live

A program, run by the provincial and federal governments, is set to help a small southern Alberta community find more workers for its struggling businesses.

The Town of Taber says they were approached a few months ago by a number of local businesses that said they couldn't find any qualified employees.

As a result, the community joined the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP), a system that connects immigrants with job and business opportunities. It also nominates them for permanent residence in Alberta.

The town says eight businesses have already signed up to be a part of the initiative.

"Taber wants to be viable for many years into the future and we have lots of hard working and entrepreneurial people who want to grow," said Amy Allred, Taber's economic development officer.

"Right now, we're at the point where we are trying to keep their businesses open, but we want to get to the point where we can help them grow and be viable for years into the future."

Allred says a huge part of that depends on people staying in Taber, settling down and enjoying everything the community has to offer.

The town says many more businesses are set to participate in the AAIP in the coming days.

Further details about the program can be found online.