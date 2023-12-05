CALGARY
Calgary

    • Taber, Alta., man dies in workplace incident

    Fatal workplace incident in Taber, Alta.

    An investigation is underway into a fatal workplace accident in Taber, Alta., last month.

    Alberta Occupational Health and Safety told CTV News that a 38-year-old man died while he was working on a tank trailer on Nov. 27.

    Officials say the man was working on the vehicle in the 5800 block of 54 Avenue when he entered the trailer and died from the fumes.

    The victim's name has not been released.

    Taber is located approximately 263 kilometres south of Calgary.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News