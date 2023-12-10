Table tennis tournament takes place at Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre

For some, it's just a hobby, popular in basements, but this weekend Calgary is showcasing the more competitive side of the sport of table tennis.

The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre hosted its first amateur table top tennis tournament Saturday.

Though it's not official, many people consider table tennis the national sport of China.

A lot of people know it as ping pong, but table tennis is also an Olympic sport.

The more than 80 amateur athletes who competed in Calgary Saturday were happy for a chance to show off their passion and skill.

"Some of our players are barely as high as the table themselves," said Chinese Cultural Centre president Tony Wong. "And, we have some players that are in their 70s, so this is a sport that you can enjoy throughout your life."

The group hopes to expand the sport in Calgary, to people of all ages and cultures.